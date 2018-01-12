This football manager falling into a fence was a surprisingly smooth manoeuvre

Kayserispor manager Marius Sumudica has entered the footballing gaffes of the week by falling into a fence during a training match.

The Romanian former footballer, 46, clearly didn’t mean to collapse into the wire fencing, but after losing his balance he shrewdly made it look like it had been a deliberate manoeuvre.

Kayserispor manager Marius Sumudica being himself. Probably one of the best clips of the year. I like how he tries to MASK the fall and make it look like he wanted to sit there. Epic move. Video by @IulianNedelcu pic.twitter.com/7LhRBTaDwK — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 8, 2018

In a smooth move to avoid embarrassment, Sumudica sat and continued to watch the game from the apparent comfort of the fencing – to the amusement of the cameraman filming him and watchers online.

The absolute nonchalance of this. Superb. https://t.co/VMTrqvrKDl — Tony Hodson (@tonyhodson1) January 9, 2018

Sumudica has been in charge at Kayserispor since June and the team currently sit in fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig.

They travel to Antalyaspor in the second leg of the Turkish Cup round of 16 on Thursday, having won the home fixture 3-1.