This fan had the only reasonable response to being on a kiss cam

It has the potential to get embarrassing when the dreaded kiss cam focuses on you at a live sports game.

The screen is often filled with awkward shots of red-faced couples shifting in their seats and others just staring into the distance, pretending they don’t know it’s on them.

Slovakia fan at #WJC2017 kisses his beer instead of his girlfriend on the kiss cam https://t.co/8sJZydjc7l — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 29, 2016

But, this quick-thinking Slovakia fan didn’t even blink before turning away from his date, planting his lips on his beer and chugging it down.

A fellow LEGEND below him starts to applaud his bro when he sees what’s happening. Lad.

The moment came during the hockey world juniors tournament in Canada during a game when Slovakia fell to defeat against the USA.

To the guy in the Slovak jersey that just chugged the beer on the kiss came you are my hero #brewsbeforewomen — Bryce Dusik (@brycebdusik) December 29, 2016

His girlfriend can be seen squirming away and burying her head in her hands in the hope of not being seen.

Too late.

Looks like he’s not the first either.