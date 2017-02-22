This fan disguised himself as a steward to get Kevin de Bruyne's jersey last night

One fan went to great lengths to get his hands on the jersey of a Man City fan favourite last night.

Man City had just beaten Monaco 5-3 in one of the games of the year, so KDB would have been in good spirits.

de Bruyne celebrates a goal with Sergio Aguero. Pic: PA

When what we all thought was steward approached him to ask for his jersey, de Bruyne happily handed it over.

It was only when he looked behind him that he noticed the real stewards chasing after the imposter.

de Bruyne seemed pretty amused by the whole thing. As were we.