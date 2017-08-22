This England goal at the Blind European Championships is remarkable in so many ways

Blind football is one of the more extraordinary sports, and Daniel English’s goal against France at the 2017 Blind European Championships in Berlin is proof of that.

In England’s second Group A game, against France, English set out with the ball from the halfway line in an attempt to break the deadlock.

He did so, and in some style.

Superb goal by Daniel English! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8PXKDJBZzu — England (@England) August 21, 2017

It’s a quite remarkable goal, with English demonstrating close control before slaloming inside one defender and outside another, and smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

The tournament tweet was a little underwhelming.

England - France 1:0 ⚽️ Daniel English #thesoundoffootball — Euro2017 Berlin (@Euro2017Berlin) August 21, 2017

But the fans responded with more enthusiasm.

Class goal Daniel! So proud to be English xx — Sue Whiteley (@suecoach30) August 22, 2017

England won the game 7-0, building on their 6-0 win against Romania in the previous game.

Another great result for our blind team! 👏 https://t.co/lI4nuBtFSM — England (@England) August 21, 2017

There’s no doubting which was the standout goal, though.