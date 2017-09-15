This Eden Hazard skills video will have Chelsea fans hoping he’s ready for Arsenal
Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday could be made all the more difficult by the return of Eden Hazard, the west London club’s tricky midfielder who appears to have recovered from injury.
Hazard underwent ankle surgery during the summer, but has made two appearances from the bench for the Blues this season – suggesting he is nearing his first start.
The question remains: will he be asked to start against Arsenal in a fixture Chelsea have dominated in recent years?
The Belgian wing wizard certainly looks pretty sharp in training, posting this video to his Instagram account which hints at just how difficult he can be to cope with.
Arsenal fans might hope he starts on the bench if he’s in that sort of mood, as he did in the Champions League in midweek.
I wonder if Antonio Conte is saving Eden Hazard for Arsenal on Sunday. Another cameo tonight, I imagine. #CFC #UCL— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 12, 2017
If not, it could be another long afternoon for Arsene Wenger’s side at Chelsea.
