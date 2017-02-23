This defender's reaction to getting stuck in traffic teaches a valuable lesson in time management
Let’s face it, traffic jams are stressful, but when David McCracken got stuck after winter weather halted his journey he saw it as a golden opportunity.
Not wanting to waste time sitting around, the Scottish footballer stepped out into the snow and got the training gear out – take a look.
What better way to blow off some steam in the gridlock than doing some stretches in the snow?
The 35-year-old defender is currently playing for Falkirk in the Scottish Championship, but anyone that dedicated has got to be worth an international call-up hasn’t he?
Get him on the phone Gordon.
