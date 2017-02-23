This defender's reaction to getting stuck in traffic teaches a valuable lesson in time management

Let’s face it, traffic jams are stressful, but when David McCracken got stuck after winter weather halted his journey he saw it as a golden opportunity.

Not wanting to waste time sitting around, the Scottish footballer stepped out into the snow and got the training gear out – take a look.

'Use your time effectively' So stuck in a massive jam on way to training, rather than just sit why not get out and get some glute work done ?????????????????????? #workoutsinthesnow #crackinghealthandnutrition A post shared by David Mccracken (@crackinghealthandnutrition) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:46am PST

What better way to blow off some steam in the gridlock than doing some stretches in the snow?

The 35-year-old defender is currently playing for Falkirk in the Scottish Championship, but anyone that dedicated has got to be worth an international call-up hasn’t he?

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan (Tim Goode/PA)

Get him on the phone Gordon.