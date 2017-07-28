This Czech football team’s new dugout is a giant novelty beer can

Football fans attending Viktoria Plzen’s home games this season will have something more than the game in front of them to look at, after the club unveiled their rather unusual new dugouts.

With brewery Gambrinus, the Czech side have installed two rather interesting shelters for the players and coaching staff in the shape of two huge beer cans.

Something for the substitutes to look forward to at least – you’re on the bench, but you do get to sit in a giant beer can.

Plzeňská Viktoria představuje unikátní střídačky ve tvaru plechovky Gambrinus!



INFO ➡️ https://t.co/hSErEG7b23#fcvp pic.twitter.com/3L3qpSedvm — FC Viktoria Plzeň (@fcviktorkaplzen) July 26, 2017

Viktoria Plzen finished second in the league last season, two points off league winners Slavia Prague, and kick off the 2017/18 season on Saturday at home to Dukla Praha.

Obviously the cans are not full of beer, but instead are filled with 14 very comfortable-looking chairs at the Doosan Arena.

How unusual!