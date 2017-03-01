This comparison between David Haye and Muhammad Ali's trash talk is brutal

Boxing has changed quite a lot since the time of Mike Tyson, and even more since Muhammad Ali was king of the ring, but it’s not just the quality of the fighting that’s declined.

Ali was as famed for his ability on a microphone as he was for his prowess between the ropes, but trash talk nowadays contains a lot less thought. And definitely a lot less poetry, as this clip shows.

ICYMI: Boxing trash talk really has changed over the years... pic.twitter.com/AFOs8gXtaR — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 28, 2017

Yep, David Haye with the “your mum” line there, and not even finished with a joke.

The 36-year-old was of course talking to Tony Bellew, the fiery Liverpudlian he faces at the O2 on Saturday, at the end of what was a difficult press conference for Haye.

The actual fight is expected to be a little easier for the Londoner, but don’t rule Bellew out just yet. It’s bound to be an exciting fight.