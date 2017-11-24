This college football player just made himself into an instant meme
When Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks held on to the ball after recovering a fumble in a big televised game, he looked up and saw the camera on him.
What he did next will likely ensure he lives on in internet notoriety as a gif long after the game is forgotten.
"Hi Mom!" pic.twitter.com/wvLzKhH3uG— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2017
Speaks was playing in the Egg Bowl, an annual college football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
His side went on to win 31-28, but it was Speaks’ down-the-camera wave that had fans talking.
The new meme— Tristan Stone Williams (@tristanstonew) November 24, 2017
Dude just made himself a popular meme— Dakota Huff (@DHuff21) November 24, 2017
Was anybody else reminded of the penguins from Madagascar?
Smile and wave.
