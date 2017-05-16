This coach put a new twist on the barnstorming pre-match team talk - and it worked

Everyone has seen a rousing team talk ahead of a big game, but this Bundesliga 2 side put a fresh twist on the motivational tactic.

Arminia Bielefeld are deep in a relegation battle, and faced high-flying promotion candidates TSV Eintracht Braunschweig in their penultimate league fixture, so the assistant coach decided to do something a little different.

This team talk was not just for the players.

“OK boys! Listen up! 25,000 are out there waiting for you to explode. 25,000 are praying to God you put foot down and go off like fireworks,” says the assistant coach. “But something is more important to me.

“At home you can always let go of what happens here with your wives, kids and girlfriends. Everything that happens here you can let it all go there, they’re always there for you, they’re at home every day.

“Today they’re sitting in the stands, and praying to God just like the rest of them and hoping that you lot are doing (sic) to go off like fireworks, that’s why Kathrin’s here and filming this.

“And she’s going to send it (to) your wives before the match, you’ve got to promise right here, right now that you’ll give everything for your families, everything during this 90 minutes, for your families, for your children.

“You’re going to slog your guts out from start to finish, and we’re going to win, what do you say?”

Well, it’s not so much what they said, rather what they did next – after beating Braunschweig 6-0, Arminia Bielefeld have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a game to go.

And what a team talk it was – now there’s an email list we’d like to be included on.