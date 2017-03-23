This clip sums up why Ireland fans love Robbie Keane

Hanging up his boots hasn’t made Robbie Keane any less passionate about the boys in green.

His international playing days are now behind him but the Tallaght striker is still devoted to the cause of Irish football.

If Martin O’Neill’s men are looking for any extra motivation ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier on Friday, watching this clip of their former colleague should do the trick.

Keane’s love for Ireland was instilled as a young boy watching his heroes play in green, both on TV and in the stands of Lansdown Road.

Unsurprising then that he loves the Irish fans and “the connection between everybody in the stadium”.

And the day he got the call to first represent the Republic of Ireland was one of the defining moments of his life.

“Even now, it’s probably one of the proudest moments I’ve ever had in football.

“I’ve played for many a club, many a jersey, but the one that always fitted best was the green jersey.”

When the game kicks off on Friday night, let’s hope the current crop of boys in green bring the same passion and intensity to the game.