This clip of Alex Ferguson celebrating at Wembley will make Man Utd fans feel all warm inside

They’ve had David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho in recent years, but no manager comes close to Alex Ferguson in the hearts of Manchester United fans.

So this clip of Fergie celebrating Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s free-kick in the 3-2 EFL Cup final win over Southampton at Wembley on Sunday is just a little bit special if you happen to support the Red Devils.

Yep, United fans enjoyed that one.

It’s nearly four years now since he left the Old Trafford hotseat but clearly he’s as popular as ever – unsurprisingly, given the mountain of silverware he brought to the club, including four League Cups.

But the United fans did have one complaint…

Come on United – people have spoken.
