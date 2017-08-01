This Chilean football team walked out with shelter dogs, drew the game but won our hearts

Football is generally recognised as one of the most popular sports on earth – but it is always possible to improve the beautiful game with the presence of dogs.

Need proof? Colo-Colo, a team in the Primera Division de Chile, provided the evidence ahead of their league fixture against Antofagasta when they came onto the pitch walking, or in some cases carrying, a group of shelter dogs and puppies.

Footage of our four-pawed pals can be found from 1:34 in the below video until 2:04 – have you ever seen a happier bunch of footballers before a ball has been kicked?

Así vivió Luis Salas el empate ante Deportes Antofagasta Posted by Colo-Colo on Monday, July 31, 2017

Posted by Colo-Colo on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Perhaps that Roy Keane/Patrick Vieira tunnel bust-up would never have happened had man’s best friend been on the scene.

Posted by Colo-Colo on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Why dogs? Well Colo-Colo recently partnered with La Union de Amigos de los Animales, which translates as the Union of Friends of Animals. It makes a change from an online betting company, for sure.

Posted by Colo-Colo on Sunday, July 30, 2017

Meanwhile, here’s a press conference from the club, immediately and significantly enhanced by the presence of a tiny dog.

More dogs in press conferences please. Imagine Jose Mourinho holding a Labrador while trying to be grumpy after a 0-0 draw!