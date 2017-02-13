This Burnley hero made the save of the day as a stray shot nearly hit a small child in the face
13/02/2017 - 14:51:24Back to Sport Home
Not all heroes wear capes – some wear yellow anoraks and Burnley beanies.
This Clarets fan was definitely man of the match against Chelsea as he leant forwards to punch the ball away and save a child from getting smacked in the face by Ashley Barnes’ wayward shot.
The mystery fan has earned himself some serious praise on Twitter for his quick reactions.
@MikeKeegan_DM @1878_EST what a save !— Andru Ariawan (@HiraSup) February 12, 2017
@MikeKeegan_DM 👏👏👏👏👏— Will Storrie (@willstorrie) February 12, 2017
@MikeKeegan_DM @DTguardian hero— Steve (@forgotaboutste) February 12, 2017
Burnley finished the game with a 1-1 draw against the Premier League leaders thanks to a cracking free-kick from Robbie Brady. So all in all, a successful day for Burnley fans everywhere.
Join the conversation - comment here