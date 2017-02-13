This Burnley hero made the save of the day as a stray shot nearly hit a small child in the face

Not all heroes wear capes – some wear yellow anoraks and Burnley beanies.

This Clarets fan was definitely man of the match against Chelsea as he leant forwards to punch the ball away and save a child from getting smacked in the face by Ashley Barnes’ wayward shot.

The mystery fan has earned himself some serious praise on Twitter for his quick reactions.

Burnley finished the game with a 1-1 draw against the Premier League leaders thanks to a cracking free-kick from Robbie Brady. So all in all, a successful day for Burnley fans everywhere.