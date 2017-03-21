This Blackpool player assisted himself in a League Two game, and it's making us feel out of breath

The distinction between a goal and an assist is usually pretty clear – one player supplies the ball, the other scores – but Bright Osayi-Samuel has muddied the waters.

The Blackpool player did so in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of a League Two game against Newport County.

With the Tangerines 2-1 up, Newport’s goalkeeper Joe Day went up for a corner, only for the ball to be cleared.

That’s when Osayi-Samuel countered.

🔥 Kick and rush.



Bright Osayi-Samuel aka Usain Bolt. pic.twitter.com/fGjtuantYG — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) March 20, 2017

After a huge clearance up the field, Osayi-Samuel chased down the ball and, against the odds, beat the defender to it.

And with Day recovering his position in goal, it was a simple matter of putting the ball in the net and securing his second goal of the game – safe to say Gary Bowyer, Blackpool’s manager, was impressed.

💬 Bowyer | "The goal at the end is phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal. I thought I was watching Usain Bolt play for us." pic.twitter.com/gst9TWMSUu — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) March 18, 2017

The goal sealed a 3-1 win that puts Blackpool just one point outside the play-off positions, having gone eight games unbeaten in the division.

And if it’s an extra angle you’re in need of, that’s available as well.

🎥 @Bright_097 doing his best @usainbolt impression on the way to securing Saturday's victory. https://t.co/1eLOS00Hw8 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) March 20, 2017

What a goal – we need a lie down.