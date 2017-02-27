This bizarre own goal by PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet is unlike any you've seen before

Being a goalkeeper is fraught with constant opportunities to make yourself look stupid but PSV Eindhoven’s Jeroen Zoet has come up with a brand new one.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international appeared to have seen off the danger as he held a header from Feyenoord’s Jan-Arie van der Heijden in yesterday’s clash.

Then this happened.

#Feyenoord vs. #PSV was full of drama, but the main talking point surrounds this goal...



Did it cross the line? 🤔 #FEYPSV pic.twitter.com/EduKLB2WVl — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) February 27, 2017

Zoet decided the pick the ball up and clutch it to his chest – but in doing so, managed to carry the ball over the line.

And by the way – you probably haven’t seen a closer Hawk-Eye decision than this.

Juuuuuuuuuuust over the line. Technology has handed Feyenoord a huge boost in their title challenge. pic.twitter.com/r6ZwPhboRB — Priya Ramesh (@Priya8Ramesh) February 26, 2017

Oops.

The goal handed top-of-the-table Feyenoord a 2-1 win, which left third-placed PSV 11 points off the pace in the Dutch Eredivisie.