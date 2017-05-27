This Aussie Rules football umpire got a ball in the face and continued with his job like a pro

Some people really take dedication to their job to the next level, and none more so than this goal umpire.

Getting hit square in the face with a ball might have the average joe taking the rest of the day off, but not this guy. Momentarily stunned, he quickly recovers and makes a ruling on the goal like an absolute champ.

Nope, absolutely nothing was going to stop this hero from doing his job at the AFL match between the Melbourne Demons and the Gold Coast Suns.

And safe to say people are pretty impressed with how unfazed the umpire is – that ball was kicked really very hard into his face.

Next time something gets you down in the workplace (either physically or metaphorically), you could do far worse than take a leaf out of this umpire’s book.
