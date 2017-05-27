This Aussie Rules football umpire got a ball in the face and continued with his job like a pro

Some people really take dedication to their job to the next level, and none more so than this goal umpire.

Getting hit square in the face with a ball might have the average joe taking the rest of the day off, but not this guy. Momentarily stunned, he quickly recovers and makes a ruling on the goal like an absolute champ.

The goal umpire kept his eyes on the ball, literally. Ouch! #AFLDeesSuns pic.twitter.com/X48gdLhl3g — AFL (@AFL) May 27, 2017

Nope, absolutely nothing was going to stop this hero from doing his job at the AFL match between the Melbourne Demons and the Gold Coast Suns.

And safe to say people are pretty impressed with how unfazed the umpire is – that ball was kicked really very hard into his face.

OUCH! What an effort from the goal umpire to get back up! #AFLDeesSuns — Brandon (@BrandonMcKay6) May 27, 2017

@AFL salute to the umpire. very professional — neil (@ult_wingman) May 27, 2017

@AFL Good job getting to his feet so quickly! Solid commitment to his work — DaveyNolsey (@DaveyNolsey) May 27, 2017

Next time something gets you down in the workplace (either physically or metaphorically), you could do far worse than take a leaf out of this umpire’s book.