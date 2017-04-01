This amazing stat puts Leicester City's Craig Shakespeare in some fine managerial company

Leicester City’s decision to sack Claudio Ranieri was roundly criticised in the football world, but after the results Craig Shakespeare has produced, surely it was the right decision.

The Foxes have won their first four league games under Shakespeare, as well as a Champions League tie, and results like those don’t come around very often, even at miracle-working Leicester City.

In fact, Shakespeare has apparently already elevated himself to a very special standard after one statistic emerged…

Shakespeare is the first British manager to win his first 4 games in @premierleague history. Others: Ancelotti, Hiddink, Mourinho, Guardiola — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2017

And within that group, old Shakey is the only Briton.

1 - Craig Shakespeare is the first ever British manager to win each of his first four @premierleague games. Royalty. pic.twitter.com/WFK9quRluJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

After their 2-0 win against Stoke this weekend, the Foxes seem to have allayed any fears that they might go down attempting to defend the title.

Craig Shakespeare's first five games as Leicester manager:



✅ Liverpool

✅ Hull

✅ Sevilla

✅ West Ham

✅ Stoke



🦊 Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/B7tibR3cyb — bet365 (@bet365) April 1, 2017

And one other thing about the company he’s now keeping? All have won the European Cup, a competition which Leicester of course, are still in.

(Nick Potts/PA)

The Foxes have won their first five games under Shakespeare – should they win their next five European games, they’ll be Champions League winners too.