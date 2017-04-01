This amazing stat puts Leicester City's Craig Shakespeare in some fine managerial company

Leicester City’s decision to sack Claudio Ranieri was roundly criticised in the football world, but after the results Craig Shakespeare has produced, surely it was the right decision.

The Foxes have won their first four league games under Shakespeare, as well as a Champions League tie, and results like those don’t come around very often, even at miracle-working Leicester City.

In fact, Shakespeare has apparently already elevated himself to a very special standard after one statistic emerged…

And within that group, old Shakey is the only Briton.

After their 2-0 win against Stoke this weekend, the Foxes seem to have allayed any fears that they might go down attempting to defend the title.

And one other thing about the company he’s now keeping? All have won the European Cup, a competition which Leicester of course, are still in.

The Foxes have won their first five games under Shakespeare – should they win their next five European games, they’ll be Champions League winners too.
