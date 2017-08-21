This absurd catch in a Junior League baseball game is being described as the greatest ever

One of the best sights in baseball is a home run – but perhaps even better than that is when a batter is robbed of one by an incredible catch at the wall.

And catches don’t get much more incredible than this one, that took place in the Junior League World Series.

That’s outfielder Jack Regenye making the grab for Pennsylvania against Chinese Taipei – one of the more unusual-sounding fixtures in world sport.

The catch, which saw Regenye flip over the outfield fence but still hold on to the ball, was eventually ruled to be legal by the umpires. It didn’t stop Chinese Taipei winning the game, though.

Baseball fans were more than a little bit impressed.

Just witnessed the greatest catch ever 😱⚾️ #JLWS — Spencil™ (@STemple_20) August 20, 2017

I 👀👀 you youngster, Jack Regenye...WOW @LittleLeague — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) August 20, 2017

Jack Regenye's catch in Taylor, Michigan today was one of the most amazing things you'll ever see an athlete do. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 20, 2017

Such grabs can look strange to those more used to watching cricket, but they are totally legal in baseball.

Indeed, the catch brought to mind another incredible grab earlier this month from the majors, when the Cleveland Indians’ Austin Jackson robbed Boston Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez of a home run at Fenway Park.