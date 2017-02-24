This 766-shot table tennis rally is surely the longest in living memory...

Table tennis is a sport often associated with spin, swerve, agility and attacking shots, but what happens when the game gets defensive?

The answer is 766 shots and 10 minutes 13 seconds of sporting stalemate – a quite remarkable illustration of concentration, as well as a little boredom.

This 766 shots rally between Li Jie and Hitomi Sato has got to be the longest rally ever in modern #tabletennis history! #ITTFWorldTour A post shared by ITTF World (@ittfworld) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

The rally was contested by Li Jie and Hitomi Sato, with Sato two games up during their first round match at the Qatar Open. The International Table Tennis Federation wrote on Instagram, that it “has got to be the longest rally ever in modern #tabletennis history!”

What’s even more remarkable, if you didn’t catch it the first time, is that the rally wasn’t ended by conventional means – only when a stray ball found its way into the playing area did the madness come to an end.

If you’re looking for a unique way to meditate, perhaps the full video might be to your liking?

Truly outstanding.