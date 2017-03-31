This 18-year-old Swiss skier pulled off the world's first quad cork 1800, and we're not sure how

Occasionally, athletes show us things we struggle to believe are possible, and this time it’s an 18-year-old Swiss freeskier who has our mouths agape in disbelief.

Andri Ragettli enjoys pulling off tricks on a pair of skis, and recently decided he was going to try to become the first skier to complete a quad cork 1800 (you know the one).

The trick involves five rotations while flipping four times off axis – here’s how it went.

Ragettli completed the trick at the Suzuki Nine Royals, an event where some of the best freeskiers and snowboarders come together for photos and filming, in a week that demonstrates their talents to the world.

Pretty impressive stuff? The public thought so.

Yeah – “wow” was pretty much our thoughts as well.

Could someone pick our jaw up off the floor for us? Many thanks.