This 105-year-old man smashing a cycling record is all the inspiration you'll need today

At 105 years of age, you’d be forgiven for taking a break from world-record exploits – that’s not the life for one Frenchman though.

Robert Marchand is that man, breaking a cycling record in the 105-plus age category for distance covered in an hour.

What an effort this is.

Marchand covered 22.547 kilometres in 60 minutes, saying afterwards: “When you are old like this, you must never stop for too long.”

Well said that man – anyone else dusting their bike off as we speak?