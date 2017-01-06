Things got a little hard to watch for West Ham in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City

The FA Cup third round’s first tie promised to be a good game as two Premier League clubs battled it out at the London Stadium.

Manchester City’s visit to West Ham didn’t quite turn out as most expected – and the result may haunt Hammers fans for some time.

The first half started off relatively evenly, but it was a penalty decision which changed the game. City’s Pablo Zabaleta went down in the West Ham area – but not everyone was convinced.

That didn’t stop Yaya Toure converting the penalty though.

Did anyone doubt him? (Nigel French/PA)

And after the penalty Havard Nordtveit scored an own goal for the second.

Nordtveit looks a little sheepish (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

A well-worked goal from David Silva followed.

At half time it’s fair to say West Ham and manager Slaven Bilic must have been feeling a little bruised – and we’re not sure if their Twitter account was hoping Bilic was angry, upset or perhaps even they were showing anger at him…

But at least spirits weren’t dampened at the London club.

Well, not for long that is. As the fourth went in, West Ham’s Twitter curator felt it was only right to accept it wasn’t an enjoyable night for the Irons.

As Sergio Aguero’s goal went in many fans decided it was all too much and started to head for the exits at the London Stadium.

The game finished a whopping 5-0 as John Stones bagged a header for the club he joined last summer.

After such a drubbing it’s fair to say the stadium was pretty empty before the whistle went and jokes at the team’s expense were inevitable…

Although it might seem bad for Hammers fans right now, they might want to spare a thought for for these poor Australians who got up at 5am to watch it all…

And look at it this way – at least you didn’t make the prediction this rather bold fan did before the match.

We hope they have sauce to go with those words they’re eating right now.
