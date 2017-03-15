'They're a dangerous side' - Juventus keeper wants to avoid Leicester in Champions League

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is worried about the possibility of the Italian giants being drawn to play Leicester in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Both clubs reached the last eight on Tuesday night, with Buffon's Serie A-leading Bianconeri moving past Porto 3-0 on aggregate while Leicester mounted a second-leg comeback to edge out Sevilla 3-2.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the other heavyweights already through to the quarter-finals but veteran Italy keeper Buffon, now 39, wants to swerve last year's surprise Premier League champions.

He said on juventus.com: "I would like to avoid Leicester City. They're a dangerous side, there's a feel-good factor around the place and they have the ability to hurt you if you take the game to them.

"You have everything to lose against them."

Leicester's Wes Morgan celebrates after he scores a goal against Sevilla last night. Photo: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Juventus have never faced Leicester in a competitive game, but the Turin side have drawn English sides Fulham, Manchester City and Chelsea - twice - in the last decade.

Manchester City are hoping to join the mix as they aimed to build on a 5-3 first-leg victory over Monaco in the principality on Wednesday night.

The last-eight draw takes place on Friday