These people stumbled upon Anderlecht warming up for their Europa League game in a Manchester park

Anderlecht found an unusual was of preparing for their Europa League clash with Manchester United, by training in a public park.

A couple of members of the public came across the squad having a kickabout in a Manchester park today ahead of this evening’s second-leg clash at Old Trafford.

Twitter user @robpim1982 can be seen telling the Anderlecht squad: “Good luck for tonight guys,” before adding “Welcome to Manchester!”

We’re big fans of the enthusiasm that the last couple of players have for being on camera – you’ll be on BT Sport tonight fellas.

Professional footballers training in a local park doesn’t go unnoticed, funnily enough – they were spotted by a few people.

Who says footballers aren’t in touch with the fans?

The Belgian side rescued a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with a late Leander Dendoncker equaliser after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opening goal.