These great six-a-side goals prove class is permanent for former international footballers

The inaugural Star Sixes tournament at the O2 Arena was so good that it might well have rendered professional 11-a-side football redundant.

Perhaps that’s the lack of Premier League football talking, but watching ex-international footballers play 6-a-side in a fast-paced competition is hard not to enjoy.

The first goal of the tournament was scored by none other than Michael Owen, and while England lost their group opener 4-1 to Spain, Owen’s goal was a welcome throwback.

Brazil were about, and brought some talent in the form of Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Gilberto Silva.

Of course, there was a bit of this…

… but more importantly, this. Hopefully the tournament organisers had net insurance.

For Spain, whether it’s at youth or veteran level, tiki-taka carries on.

But they weren’t the only ones – here’s Scotland putting their own spin on things.

And have you ever seen anything like this from England?

Of course, England exited at the quarter-final stage. The Danes were a very impressive team though, as is evidenced by this fine Chris Sorensen goal.

In the end it was France who won the thing, beating Denmark 2-1 in the final.
