These great six-a-side goals prove class is permanent for former international footballers

The inaugural Star Sixes tournament at the O2 Arena was so good that it might well have rendered professional 11-a-side football redundant.

Perhaps that’s the lack of Premier League football talking, but watching ex-international footballers play 6-a-side in a fast-paced competition is hard not to enjoy.

The first goal of the tournament was scored by none other than Michael Owen, and while England lost their group opener 4-1 to Spain, Owen’s goal was a welcome throwback.

The historic first goal at #StarSixes last night was scored by @themichaelowen, but his England team lost out 4-1 to #Spain #ENGSPA pic.twitter.com/QO0F7hGM4F — Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 14, 2017

Brazil were about, and brought some talent in the form of Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Gilberto Silva.

Of course, there was a bit of this…

Let's just take another look at this from Djalminha earlier today 🌈#StarSixes pic.twitter.com/MNkumed9TR — Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 15, 2017

… but more importantly, this. Hopefully the tournament organisers had net insurance.

For Spain, whether it’s at youth or veteran level, tiki-taka carries on.

Spain are first up tonight, and they've already done this today...😲 #StarSixes pic.twitter.com/Vn44hsqJU1 — Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 15, 2017

But they weren’t the only ones – here’s Scotland putting their own spin on things.

Scotland are 🐝🐝🐝 @Burchyboy27 puts the finishing touches on a sweet Tartan Army move #StarSixes pic.twitter.com/qOFzyBQj2U — Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 13, 2017

And have you ever seen anything like this from England?

It was Scotland last night, but tonight it's England playing tiki-taka football, as @themichaelowen nets his second #ENGSCO #StarSixes pic.twitter.com/SOmUBv7iLZ — Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 14, 2017

Of course, England exited at the quarter-final stage. The Danes were a very impressive team though, as is evidenced by this fine Chris Sorensen goal.

He's got a foot like a traction engine! Chris Sorensen belts one past David James to give the Danes the lead #DENENG #StarSixes pic.twitter.com/PfgXiOySwG — Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 15, 2017

In the end it was France who won the thing, beating Denmark 2-1 in the final.