These awkward interviews with the world's best golfers are absolute genius

For anyone who thinks golf is boring, this video should change your mind.

With the help of tour pros Nicolas Colsaerts and Chris Wood – and one impressively deadpan reporter – the European Tour set up some of the most awkward interviews you’ve ever seen with the likes of Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

When our #AwkwardReporter met the world's best golfers pic.twitter.com/4esCIZCO5h — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 20, 2017

If you’re wondering, and you’ve probably realised this by now, Mirage Sports Media doesn’t actually exist.

The whole thing was filmed on location at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship pro-am and we reckon they pretty much nailed it.

As for Tyrrell Hatton, he still hasn’t got over the horror.