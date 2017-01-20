These awkward interviews with the world's best golfers are absolute genius
For anyone who thinks golf is boring, this video should change your mind.
With the help of tour pros Nicolas Colsaerts and Chris Wood – and one impressively deadpan reporter – the European Tour set up some of the most awkward interviews you’ve ever seen with the likes of Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.
When our #AwkwardReporter met the world's best golfers pic.twitter.com/4esCIZCO5h— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 20, 2017
If you’re wondering, and you’ve probably realised this by now, Mirage Sports Media doesn’t actually exist.
The whole thing was filmed on location at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship pro-am and we reckon they pretty much nailed it.
As for Tyrrell Hatton, he still hasn’t got over the horror.
I don't think il ever get over that handshake 😱😂😂😂😂😷😷😷😷 https://t.co/FWQ1MSi9kr— Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) January 20, 2017
