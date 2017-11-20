These are the leading contenders to replace Tony Pulis at West Brom

Tony Pulis has been sacked by West Brom after just under three years in charge at The Hawthorns.

Albion won only two of his final 21 league games and suffered a 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here, we look at the contenders to replace him at the Baggies.

Craig Shakespeare

Sacked as Leicester boss in October, Shakespeare would represent a gamble given his inexperience and Albion's desire to progress.

A former West Brom midfielder Shakespeare spent time as a coach at the Baggies' academy and was briefly assistant manager and caretaker manager in 2006.

It has only been a month since his Leicester exit, though, and The Hawthorns job may come too soon, and be too big, for him just yet.

Oscar Garcia

The former St Etienne boss is available after quitting the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard last week.

He guided Brighton to the play-off semi finals in 2014 before quitting and lasted just 27 days at Watford after stepping down because of ill health.

Garcia had two successful years at Red Bull Salzburg, twice winning the league and the Austrian Cup, before he joined St Etienne this summer.

Derek McInnes

The former Baggies midfielder has long been touted for the manager's job at The Hawthorns and it is unlikely to be different this time for the Aberdeen boss.

He has already rejected Sunderland and been linked to Rangers but a return to Albion, where he was a player between 2000 and 2003, might be too hard to resist.

A disappointing spell at Bristol City tarnished his reputation in England but after four years at Aberdeen, winning the Scottish League Cup in 2014, McInnes may want to prove himself down south.

Ronald Koeman

The Dutchman is available after being sacked by Everton last month and is one of the fans' favourites to replace Pulis at The Hawthorns.

But he has suffered a hit after spending £150million at Goodison Park in the summer and paid the price for a shocking start to the Premier League season.

Albion may find it hard to convince him to join, the question being whether he sees it as a big enough step.

Chris Wilder

Mark, #SUFC fan, has heaped praise on manager Chris Wilder.



'I'm frightened by the fact we have such a good manager. The board need to do everything they can to keep him at the club for a long, long time. He's absolutely brilliant.' pic.twitter.com/e3pT798dVg — BBC 606 (@bbc606) November 19, 2017

At some point the Sheffield United manager will get taken by a bigger club after his stellar work over the last few years.

He took Oxford back into the EFL before winning Sky Bet League Two with Northampton in 2016 after previously saving them from relegation.

Wilder currently has Sheffield United second in the Sky Bet Championship just seven months after winning Sky Bet League One.