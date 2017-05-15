These American commentators couldn't stop talking about bagels when Georgi Hristov scored

When Georgi Hristov looks back on a fine goal scored during his record-breaking appearance for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, he might be surprised by the sheer volume of bagel chat that surrounded his effort.

Appearing in his 121st game for the club, a modern era record, the 32-year-old scored the opening goal for the United Soccer League side in their 2-0 win against Louisville City.

And as this commentary reveals, he removed the bagel in more ways than one.

What a night for Georgi Hristov!



✅ 121st Official Appearance (Club's Modern Era Record)

✅ Scored the game-winning goal

✅ 3 Points pic.twitter.com/EbLLXOFPSZ — Tampa Bay Rowdies (@TampaBayRowdies) May 14, 2017

“There’s still a lot of soccer left to be played,” Tampa Bay Rowdies reporter Heather Donnelly notes. “But if (Tim) Dobrowolski can maintain this shut out his back line will be especially happy, because when he gets a shut out, he buys his defence bagels…”

While Donnelly was talking however, Tampa Bay’s Hristov had picked up the ball and moved closer to Dobrowolski’s goal. That’s when the first commentator enters the scene to talk us through Hristov’s goal.

“Georgi Hristov… WILL NOT ALLOW THE BAGELS, HE TAKES THE BAGEL OFF!” he yells. In breaking the deadlock, Hristov had indeed removed the 0 from the scoreboard (otherwise known as a bagel) while simultaneously denying his opponents their bready treat.

“All Dobrowolski could do was watch that one go past him,” says another commentator. “And you’re right, it takes the bagels off the scoreboard.”

No bagels for anybody.

Donnelly sent her apologies to Dobrowolski for jinxing the clean sheet – hey, you saved him a few dollars Heather.

Well you knew as soon as @hsdonnelly started talking about shutout bagels that @loucityfc would surrender the game's first goal. @USL — Rob Gates (@rjgatesontheweb) May 14, 2017

The win keeps the Tampa Bay Rowdies second in the USL, but all that pales into insignificance next to the news of our new favourite catchphrase.

GEORGIE HRISTOV WILL NOT ALLOW THE BAGELS! — Sekter (@gretkes) May 14, 2017

There’s got to be some commercial interest in Hristov from the world of bagel advertising after that.