There's a game of football going on, but still everyone is talking about FC Rostov's pitch

Jose Mourinho expressed such disbelief over the state of FC Rostov’s pitch prior to Manchester United’s Europa League tie at the ground, he even questioned whether it was a field at all.

For many fans it may have felt easy to dismiss the manager’s claims as exaggerations of course.

Jose Mourinho thinks Rostov's pitch is bad? Spare a thought for the Sunday League warriors out there 😂 pic.twitter.com/tzDHIwXhLa — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 8, 2017

Now United have actually gone out on the pitch to play however, some are starting to lean towards the former Chelsea manager’s thinking.

I've played street football with a better pitch than this Rostov ground — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) March 9, 2017

Pitch is awful. Ball bouncing everywhere. Play sensibly, get the win (and hopefully a second goal) & get the hell out of there. — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 9, 2017

So what is all the fuss about? Well, the answer’s all a bit patchy really – literally.

Take a look.

(Simon Peach/PA)

(Simon Peach/PA)

In fairness to Mourinho’s claims – that’s not a very healthy ratio of brown to green for a field is it?

This lot certainly think so…

Looking for a decent patch of grass on the Rostov pitch like....😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ISu7PANFbi — The F2 (@TheF2) March 9, 2017

Which is better for a game of football?



RT for Rosov pitch



Fav for Cabbage Patch pic.twitter.com/nXtReV7Zet — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 9, 2017

For some, the patchy pitch was a little familiar to something from United’s past.

The Rostov pitch and Rooney's hair are too similar 😂 pic.twitter.com/fJ1QfxYxdD — Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) March 9, 2017

Ouch. Wayne has had his hair fixed up now though – perhaps the pitch just needs a grass transplant?

Another complaint about the pitch was it’s hardness, and United defender Marcos Rojo had gone out onto the pitch to test it prior to the game – a video which was too easy a target for those handy with their film editing.

Live scenes as Marcos Rojo tests out how hard Rostov's pitch is...😂 pic.twitter.com/Q7ROOp2UVC — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) March 9, 2017

Some took a serious view of the condition of the field however. Many suggested United’s style of play and team selection would be affected – and perhaps were proved right by a very different team selection as Mourinho seemingly opted for a more physical and direct approach.

Pitch must've dictated #mufc side. Defenders better in the air than on the deck, two wingers and two target men (Ibrahimovic and Fellaini). — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 9, 2017

With Fellaini in the XI, and state of the pitch, wouldn't be surprised if United went more direct tonight. Not a night for slick passing. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) March 9, 2017

For others though – they won’t be happy until this tie, and the injury threat it might pose to United’s players, is over.

Would be happy if this ends in 0-0.



Just don't want any United player to get injured. — Utkarsh Patel 6th (@U2karsh) March 9, 2017