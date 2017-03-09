There's a game of football going on, but still everyone is talking about FC Rostov's pitch

Jose Mourinho expressed such disbelief over the state of FC Rostov’s pitch prior to Manchester United’s Europa League tie at the ground, he even questioned whether it was a field at all.

For many fans it may have felt easy to dismiss the manager’s claims as exaggerations of course.

Now United have actually gone out on the pitch to play however, some are starting to lean towards the former Chelsea manager’s thinking.

So what is all the fuss about? Well, the answer’s all a bit patchy really – literally.

Take a look.

The pitch at Rostov
(Simon Peach/PA)

(Simon Peach/PA)

In fairness to Mourinho’s claims – that’s not a very healthy ratio of brown to green for a field is it?

This lot certainly think so…

For some, the patchy pitch was a little familiar to something from United’s past.

Ouch. Wayne has had his hair fixed up now though – perhaps the pitch just needs a grass transplant?

Another complaint about the pitch was it’s hardness, and United defender Marcos Rojo had gone out onto the pitch to test it prior to the game – a video which was too easy a target for those handy with their film editing.

Some took a serious view of the condition of the field however. Many suggested United’s style of play and team selection would be affected – and perhaps were proved right by a very different team selection as Mourinho seemingly opted for a more physical and direct approach.

For others though – they won’t be happy until this tie, and the injury threat it might pose to United’s players, is over.
