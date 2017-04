There was another unusual sighting of a 'Wenger Out' banner last night

Things have been a little farcical at The Emirates lately as the issue of long-time manager Arsene Wenger's future continue to divide fans.

The controversy has prompted a spate of 'Wenger Out' banners which have been spotted in some far-flung spots in recent weeks.

Wenger out banner spotted at a Coldplay concert in Singapore on April 1. #AFC pic.twitter.com/9LXe3C1R0u — Drekoan 💫 (@Drekoan) April 3, 2017

Arsenal fan spotted with a ‘Wenger out’ banner at Ultra Music Festival in Miami pic.twitter.com/x5NNmcJl7B — Arsenal (@tomgunner14) March 26, 2017

Some Arsenal fans even took to the skies to make their point, before Wenger supporters responded.

The latest incarnation has raised a few chuckles however, spotted amid an enthusiastic crowd of WWE fans.

FFS! A Wenger Out banner at Wrestlemania last night. pic.twitter.com/PMHKDmIVrO — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 3, 2017

Still, don't despair Arsene. At least one wrestling fan had your back.