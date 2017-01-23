There really weren't many people in attendance for Zimbabwe and Tunisia's all-important group game at AFCON 2017

The Africa Cup Of Nations has reached the final round of group games – as such, you’d presume the drama would have reached fever pitch, with progression to the next round up for grabs.

If that’s what you thought ahead of Zimbabwe and Tunisia’s crucial Group B decider, you were plainly mistaken.

If I didn't know better, I would have thought #AFCON2017 in Libreville, ended on Sunday. The stadium, for today's game, is desolate. pic.twitter.com/gvi1pruTeY — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) January 23, 2017

That’s right; with both sides still capable of qualifying, the stadium was largely empty, a sea of vacant chairs watching on in silence.

Less than a hour to kick-off. How many people are inside the ground? Let me count...one, two, three, four... er, less than 500 so far — Farayi Mungazi (@BBCFarayi) January 23, 2017

Many have mentioned the early exit of hosts Gabon as a possible reason for the low attendance figures, but even so, 1,800 is a small number of fans whichever way you look at it.

Official attendance has just been announced. 1,800 people watching #Zimbabwe v #Tunisia. — Farayi Mungazi (@BBCFarayi) January 23, 2017

Those fans who decided not to make the journey missed out on a highly entertaining game however. Six goals were scored as Tunisia ran out 4-2 winners, qualifying for the next phase of the tournament in second place behind Senegal.

A crowd of 1,800 for Tunisia v Zimbabwe... Very poor. That's smaller than El Hadji Diouf's entourage. #CAN2017 — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 23, 2017

Here’s hoping the next round is a little better attended.