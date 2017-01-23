There really weren't many people in attendance for Zimbabwe and Tunisia's all-important group game at AFCON 2017

The Africa Cup Of Nations has reached the final round of group games – as such, you’d presume the drama would have reached fever pitch, with progression to the next round up for grabs.

If that’s what you thought ahead of Zimbabwe and Tunisia’s crucial Group B decider, you were plainly mistaken.

That’s right; with both sides still capable of qualifying, the stadium was largely empty, a sea of vacant chairs watching on in silence.

Many have mentioned the early exit of hosts Gabon as a possible reason for the low attendance figures, but even so, 1,800 is a small number of fans whichever way you look at it.

Those fans who decided not to make the journey missed out on a highly entertaining game however. Six goals were scored as Tunisia ran out 4-2 winners, qualifying for the next phase of the tournament in second place behind Senegal.

Here’s hoping the next round is a little better attended.
