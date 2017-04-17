There is a special story behind Real Madrid midfielder Isco's goal celebration against Sporting Gijon

Goal celebrations often carry a personal theme, but Isco’s winner against Sporting Gijon prompted something extra special.

The 24-year-old’s brace kept Zinedine Zidane’s men three points above Barcelona with a game in hand, with his second goal, in the 90th minute of the match, proving the winner.

Impressive stuff – RM had to come from behind twice before they secured the points, and all without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested ahead of the team’s return Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

During the celebrations, Isco signed something with his hands – and here’s exactly what it was all about.

At a signing event prior to the game, a young fan asked Isco if he could make the sign for her parents, who are both deaf.

The sign means “I love you,” and Isco duly delivered, scoring crucial goals for his side and remembering the celebration as well.

We’re sure there are a few Real Madrid fans who are feeling the love for Isco right now.