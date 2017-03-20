There are two Irish players shortlisted for the Six Nations player of the championship

Two Irish players have been included on the shortlist for this season's Six Nations player of the championship.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and flanker CJ Stander fly the flag for Ireland on the 12-man list that was decided by former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallet.

A back-row battler who made a *huge* impact...

Players in every Six Nations match were awarded or deducted points based upon several different performance categories which cover all aspects of the game.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who won the award last season, again features, being joined by his Scotland colleague Finn Russell, while Wales also have two representatives in scrum-half Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens, with France pair Louis Picamoles and Camille Lopez also being nominated.

Three England players make the list: Centre Owen Farrell, lock Joe Launchbury and flanker Maro Itoje, with the list being completed by Italy captain Sergio Parisse.

Public voting is now open to decide the winner at the Six Nations website, closing at midday on Tuesday.

The award has been dominated by Irish players since it was launched in 2004, with Brian O'Driscoll taking top honours three times.