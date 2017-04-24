There are so many things we want to say about this Chelsea video of Victor Moses being knocked over with a football
Champions often use unusual training methods to reach the top, but we’re not sure if this particular drill of Chelsea’s is helping them or hindering them.
John Terry shared a video on Instagram in which players can be seen hurling footballs at one another’s heads – does that sound like the training method of champions to you?
Well, we’re not sure Victor Moses will be too keen on playing again after Terry absolutely destroyed him with a football to the noggin – this clip requires multiple viewings to take it all in.
Our first question – what is this game? It looks like dodgeball with all the fun taken out of it.
Secondly, why are they playing it? What are we working on here, fellas – heading?
We’re also intrigued by the different reactions of the team: Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma seem to absolutely love it, while Cesc Fabregas runs a full 20 yards to get involved.
All very confusing.
