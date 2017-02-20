Theo Walcott's pre-game controversy against Sutton rather overshadowed his 100th Arsenal goal

Arsenal’s game against Sutton United in the FA Cup’s fifth round was always going to feel like a bigger game for the non-league team – but for one Arsenal player it was rather a big event.

Adding to Lucas Perez’s opener, Theo Walcott scored his 100th goal for the club – a huge moment for any player.

👏👏👏 Massive congratulations to @theowalcott - the 18th player in our history to reach 💯 Arsenal goals ⚽#Theo100 pic.twitter.com/fTdwbSmHPP — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 20, 2017

However for many, it’s a rather awkward altercation before the game which they’ll be remembering Walcott’s performance for.

Take a careful look at this clip of Walcott, acting as captain for the day, as he meets with Sutton captain Jamie Collins before the game to exchange pennants.

Did you spot it?

Pennants are often exchanged between teams before big matches and Collins had his side’s yellow colours prepared to hand over to his counterpart – but, whether his fault or not, Walcott simply didn’t have one.

Aside from being a bit awkward, the lack of an offering from the Gunners to the non-league side – who are 105 league places below Arsenal – was seen as a bit of a kick in the teeth by many.

No Arsenal pennant to give Sutton? Very poor and amateurish. Total lack of respect #arsenal — Rich B (@Richbnffc) February 20, 2017

Arsenal didn't even have a pennant to swap - bad form! — TerrenceTheCat (@TerrenceTheCat) February 20, 2017

In fact it was such a clanger, even their own fans weren’t impressed.

Bit of a lack of forethought by Arsenal not to have a pennant to exchange with Sutton for biggest game in their history. No class in that. — The Gooner (@GoonerFanzine) February 20, 2017

@Arsenal Sutton did good boys but I'm a gooner...shame about the pennant Theo didn't give to the Sutton captain — Bev Reilly (@BevReilly) February 20, 2017

One couldn’t help but make a joke about a former player too of course.

Fancy Arsenal not bringing a pennant pic.twitter.com/A9eWMVU1Kc — Tom Casswell (@TommyCasswell) February 20, 2017

That was former Arsenal and Liverpool Jermaine Pennant there for those of you who didn’t know – he’s 34 and at Bury in League One now if you’re interested.

Meanwhile, others thought Arsenal’s pennant controversy meant they didn’t deserve to go through.

Arsenal didn't bring a pennant for the @suttonunited museum?... they deserve to lose just for that... — Ollie Glanvill (@OllieGlanvill) February 20, 2017

Sadly for Sutton though, the game finished 2-0 to the Gunners – who will face Lincoln City in the quarter final.

As another non-league club, Lincoln will be hoping Arsenal – and Walcott if he’s got the captain’s armband – remember the niceties in the next round.