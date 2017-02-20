Theo Walcott's pre-game controversy against Sutton rather overshadowed his 100th Arsenal goal
Arsenal’s game against Sutton United in the FA Cup’s fifth round was always going to feel like a bigger game for the non-league team – but for one Arsenal player it was rather a big event.
Adding to Lucas Perez’s opener, Theo Walcott scored his 100th goal for the club – a huge moment for any player.
👏👏👏 Massive congratulations to @theowalcott - the 18th player in our history to reach 💯 Arsenal goals ⚽#Theo100 pic.twitter.com/fTdwbSmHPP— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 20, 2017
However for many, it’s a rather awkward altercation before the game which they’ll be remembering Walcott’s performance for.
Take a careful look at this clip of Walcott, acting as captain for the day, as he meets with Sutton captain Jamie Collins before the game to exchange pennants.
Forgetting something, @theowalcott? 😉🙈 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/3KnMmyaDdK— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2017
Did you spot it?
Pennants are often exchanged between teams before big matches and Collins had his side’s yellow colours prepared to hand over to his counterpart – but, whether his fault or not, Walcott simply didn’t have one.
Aside from being a bit awkward, the lack of an offering from the Gunners to the non-league side – who are 105 league places below Arsenal – was seen as a bit of a kick in the teeth by many.
No Arsenal pennant to give Sutton? Very poor and amateurish. Total lack of respect #arsenal— Rich B (@Richbnffc) February 20, 2017
Arsenal didn't even have a pennant to swap - bad form!— TerrenceTheCat (@TerrenceTheCat) February 20, 2017
In fact it was such a clanger, even their own fans weren’t impressed.
Bit of a lack of forethought by Arsenal not to have a pennant to exchange with Sutton for biggest game in their history. No class in that.— The Gooner (@GoonerFanzine) February 20, 2017
@Arsenal Sutton did good boys but I'm a gooner...shame about the pennant Theo didn't give to the Sutton captain— Bev Reilly (@BevReilly) February 20, 2017
One couldn’t help but make a joke about a former player too of course.
Fancy Arsenal not bringing a pennant pic.twitter.com/A9eWMVU1Kc— Tom Casswell (@TommyCasswell) February 20, 2017
That was former Arsenal and Liverpool Jermaine Pennant there for those of you who didn’t know – he’s 34 and at Bury in League One now if you’re interested.
Meanwhile, others thought Arsenal’s pennant controversy meant they didn’t deserve to go through.
Arsenal didn't bring a pennant for the @suttonunited museum?... they deserve to lose just for that...— Ollie Glanvill (@OllieGlanvill) February 20, 2017
Sadly for Sutton though, the game finished 2-0 to the Gunners – who will face Lincoln City in the quarter final.
As another non-league club, Lincoln will be hoping Arsenal – and Walcott if he’s got the captain’s armband – remember the niceties in the next round.
