Theo Walcott's pre-game controversy against Sutton rather overshadowed his 100th Arsenal goal

Arsenal’s game against Sutton United in the FA Cup’s fifth round was always going to feel like a bigger game for the non-league team – but for one Arsenal player it was rather a big event.

Adding to Lucas Perez’s opener, Theo Walcott scored his 100th goal for the club – a huge moment for any player.

However for many, it’s a rather awkward altercation before the game which they’ll be remembering Walcott’s performance for.

Take a careful look at this clip of Walcott, acting as captain for the day, as he meets with Sutton captain Jamie Collins before the game to exchange pennants.

Did you spot it?

Pennants are often exchanged between teams before big matches and Collins had his side’s yellow colours prepared to hand over to his counterpart – but, whether his fault or not, Walcott simply didn’t have one.

Aside from being a bit awkward, the lack of an offering from the Gunners to the non-league side – who are 105 league places below Arsenal – was seen as a bit of a kick in the teeth by many.

In fact it was such a clanger, even their own fans weren’t impressed.

One couldn’t help but make a joke about a former player too of course.

That was former Arsenal and Liverpool Jermaine Pennant there for those of you who didn’t know – he’s 34 and at Bury in League One now if you’re interested.

Meanwhile, others thought Arsenal’s pennant controversy meant they didn’t deserve to go through.

Sadly for Sutton though, the game finished 2-0 to the Gunners – who will face Lincoln City in the quarter final.

As another non-league club, Lincoln will be hoping Arsenal – and Walcott if he’s got the captain’s armband – remember the niceties in the next round.

KEYWORDS: Arsenal F.C., FA Cup, Football, Sutton, Theo Walcott

 

