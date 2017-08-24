The wrong Jon Jones keeps getting trolled and his responses are incredible

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been stripped of his belt after testing positive for banned substances at the weigh-ins for UFC 214.

It’s not the first time the American mixed martial artist, widely regarded as one of the best in UFC history, has tested positive for drugs. And there’s a lot of anger towards him from fans.

Unfortunately for one guy, that anger is being directed at him. These are the perils of owning the @JonJones handle.

The Jon Jones who’s receiving hate is pretty used to it by now, with the UFC fighter that shares his name being a highly controversial figure.

He’s got pretty great ways of dealing with it, which is some feat given this is what his mentions look like whenever Jonny Bones does something he probably shouldn’t have.

The 33-year-old self-declared tech geek often takes to confusing the already confused, with weird interactions like this.

It happens so often that he gets a lot of practice, and has even set up a Tumblr page listing the very best interactions he’s had.

But it’s not always hate – despite his transgressions Jonny Bones still has a lot of fans, and has achieved a lot in the UFC since becoming the promotion’s youngest ever champion at 23.

But, in all of this, it seems Jonny Bones is the only one not enjoying it.

Poor man doesn’t even know the fun he’s missing out on.

Jones’ agent Malki Kawa maintained his client’s innocence in an interview with MMA Hour, saying: “He’s devastated and he’s hurt”.

Kawa said Jones passed two random, out of competition drugs tests ahead of the fight.

“Then the one test that we know about, the one that we for sure know about, is the one that we fail? So, something here is not sitting right,” he said.

“I know Jon better than anybody, and I’m telling you, this man does not cheat. He has no reason to,” he added.

Daniel Cormier, the man Jones fought and knocked out at UFC 214, told MMA Fighting: “It’s hard to find words to describe how I’m feeling right now.

“We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened.

“In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don’t know what to think anymore. I can’t believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next.”

Jones faces a maximum four-year suspension from USADA for his potential UFC 214 failure, following a previous one-year suspension for a failed test.
