The universe rewarded this cricketer’s dropped catch in the most illogical way
Usually a dropped catch in a Test match is a disaster for a cricketer, but Stuart Broad didn’t have long to dwell on his mistake against the West Indies.
The England bowler had the chance to get Kyle Hope out caught-and-bowled in the first session of the final day’s play, but unprepared hands put an end to that.
Fortunately, Lady Luck bailed Broad out in a fraction of a second.
What luck! Broad runs out Hope by deflecting the ball onto the stumps. LIVE: https://t.co/fj9iNi6t9u pic.twitter.com/x60o1SVRn4— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2017
Fortune or genius?
Great awareness from @StuartBroad8 to flick that ball on to the stumps for a run out at the bowlers end...— Lee Smith (@SmithLeeSmith) August 29, 2017
Almost certainly fortune. Definitely fortune.
I can understand a non-striker being out of their ground in a limited overs game, but in a test match it's not worth the risk— Andrew Green (@Picturecorner) August 29, 2017
