The universe rewarded this cricketer’s dropped catch in the most illogical way

Usually a dropped catch in a Test match is a disaster for a cricketer, but Stuart Broad didn’t have long to dwell on his mistake against the West Indies.

The England bowler had the chance to get Kyle Hope out caught-and-bowled in the first session of the final day’s play, but unprepared hands put an end to that.

Fortunately, Lady Luck bailed Broad out in a fraction of a second.

Fortune or genius?

Almost certainly fortune. Definitely fortune.
