The universe rewarded this cricketer’s dropped catch in the most illogical way

Usually a dropped catch in a Test match is a disaster for a cricketer, but Stuart Broad didn’t have long to dwell on his mistake against the West Indies.

The England bowler had the chance to get Kyle Hope out caught-and-bowled in the first session of the final day’s play, but unprepared hands put an end to that.

Fortunately, Lady Luck bailed Broad out in a fraction of a second.

What luck! Broad runs out Hope by deflecting the ball onto the stumps. LIVE: https://t.co/fj9iNi6t9u pic.twitter.com/x60o1SVRn4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2017

Fortune or genius?

Great awareness from @StuartBroad8 to flick that ball on to the stumps for a run out at the bowlers end... — Lee Smith (@SmithLeeSmith) August 29, 2017

Almost certainly fortune. Definitely fortune.