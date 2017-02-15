The UAE Football Association is clamping down on 'unethical' hairstyles - report

You may have thought Asamoah Gyan had a bad haircut, but it’s worse than that – it’s actually unethical.

The 31-year-old, who is playing for Al Ahli, was among more than 40 players declared to have “unethical hair” by the United Arab Emirates Football Association, according to the BBC.

We last saw Gyan at the Africa Cup of Nations where, it has to be said, his hair seemed relatively sensible.

It was reported last year that footballers in Saudi Arabia were being forced to cut their hair because of a clampdown on “un-Islamic” styles.

That includes, according to some Islamic teachings, mohawks and so called “Qaza” styles, where the sides are shaved shorter than the top.

It now seems something similar is happening in the UAE, although it’s unclear exactly what the guidelines are.

Last summer, former Sunderland player Gyan was linked with a move to Reading, where we can’t imagine they’d have had particularly strong views on what his hair looked like.

(Joe Giddens/EMPICS)

It has to be said, though, that clubs will certainly be restricted in their future transfers with this policy.
