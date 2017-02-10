The Sun responds to Liverpool decision to ban paper from Anfield

Update 3.45pm: In a statement to The Guardian, a Sun spokesperson said: “The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy. Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football. The Sun can reassure readers this won’t affect our full football coverage.

“The Sun deeply regrets its reporting of the tragic events at Hillsborough and understands the damage caused by those reports is still felt by many in the city. A new generation of journalists on the paper congratulate the families on the hard fought victory they have achieved through the inquest. It is to their credit that the truth has emerged and, whilst we can’t undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool.”

Earlier:Liverpool Football Club has banned The Sun from its stadium Anfield and also the Melwood training complex.

The Sun has had a tarnished reputation in Liverpool ever since its coverage of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, where 96 Liverpool fans died while attending a football match.

Four days after the disaster the newspaper published damaging allegations, since proven to be false, about the behaviour of Liverpool supporters at the match.

In April 2016 an inquest jury concluded that the tragedy was caused by the police and the victims had been unlawfully killed.

The decision to ban the paper was reportedly made by the club’s owners following consultation with families who lost relatives in the tragedy.

The newspaper will reportedly not be permitted to report from Anfield and will not be given access to manager Jurgen Klopp or any of the players.

