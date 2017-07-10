The state of Geraint Thomas’s cycling shirt demonstrates the brutality of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas showed that while his collarbone might be broken, his sense of humour most certainly isn’t after exiting the Tour de France during an eventful stage nine.

Thomas, one of Chris Froome’s Team Sky teammates, crashed out midway through the stage from Nantua to Chambery.

The 31-year-old Welshman was second overall at the time, but seemed in good spirits on Instagram when joking about the dreadful condition of his shirt.

Jersey for sale… Only worn once. Not in 100% condition, slight signs of use. Might need a wash 🙈 Thanks again for all your messages, overwhelmed by the amount, means a lot!!😘#couldhavebeenworse A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Not sure you’ll get a full refund on that, Geraint.

Geraint Thomas of @TeamSky is off his bike! On the same corner two Astana riders also suffered slips! - Watch now LIVE now on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/95Q6EBprVX — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 9, 2017

Thomas also posted to Twitter after the crash, and while he demonstrated a good sense of humour on one social media platform, on another he wasn’t feeling quite so chirpy.

Such a shit day!!! Nowhere to go when Rafa went down right in front of me. But I'm ok though, thanks for all your messages!! pic.twitter.com/lUTi9m6Nzy — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 9, 2017

Race leader Chris Froome extended his lead but made sure to mention his team mate Thomas as well as Richie Porte.

BMC’s Porte was travelling at 72.5km/h when he touched the grass on the inside of a corner, slid across the road and hit an embankment, taking out Irishman Dan Martin in the process.

Relieved to finish safely but thoughts are with everyone that crashed today, especially @GeraintThomas86 & @richie_porte 😔 #TDF2017 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 9, 2017

Thomas had posted on Twitter before the stage just how steep the day’s riding would be.

Just a few steep ones today...🙈 pic.twitter.com/JezreqFDLk — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 9, 2017

A horrible reminder of just how tough the Tour de France is.