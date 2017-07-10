The state of Geraint Thomas’s cycling shirt demonstrates the brutality of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas showed that while his collarbone might be broken, his sense of humour most certainly isn’t after exiting the Tour de France during an eventful stage nine.

Thomas, one of Chris Froome’s Team Sky teammates, crashed out midway through the stage from Nantua to Chambery.

The 31-year-old Welshman was second overall at the time, but seemed in good spirits on Instagram when joking about the dreadful condition of his shirt.

Not sure you’ll get a full refund on that, Geraint.

Thomas also posted to Twitter after the crash, and while he demonstrated a good sense of humour on one social media platform, on another he wasn’t feeling quite so chirpy.

Race leader Chris Froome extended his lead but made sure to mention his team mate Thomas as well as Richie Porte.

BMC’s Porte was travelling at 72.5km/h when he touched the grass on the inside of a corner, slid across the road and hit an embankment, taking out Irishman Dan Martin in the process.

Thomas had posted on Twitter before the stage just how steep the day’s riding would be.

A horrible reminder of just how tough the Tour de France is.
