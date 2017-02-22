The Rubin Kazan manager has a translator, which makes training sessions absolutely hilarious

After watching this video, it’s our firm belief that all football managers should have their own personal translator buzzing around them at all times.

Rubin Kazan hired Spaniard Javi Gracia last summer, and it looks as though the 46-year-old is still struggling to learn the language, accompanied by interpreter Arthur Zastavnichenko, who is just doing a fantastic job.

We think Arthur deserves an Oscar for best supporting actor after this.

Zastavnichenko stays close to Gracia at all times, relaying his instructions to the players, who can be seen smiling as the translator follows the expressive manager around the training pitch.

And for his efforts, Zastavnichenko receives a well-deserved round of applause as well – fine work.

With Rubin Kazan currently ninth in the Russian SOGAZ Premier League table however, fans will be hoping all that training translates into points.