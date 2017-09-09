The return of the Premier League lasted all of 37 minutes before descending into chaos

Back to Liverpool FC Sport Home

The Premier League returned from its two-week holiday with a superb early kick-off – Manchester City v Liverpool was sure to be a great game, wasn’t it?

Well, 37 minutes in, it all went a little bit wrong.

With Liverpool 1-0 down, Sadio Mane contested a ball with City goalkeeper Ederson, but ended up giving the goalie quite a shock.

Ederson had to go off, replaced with Claudio Bravo, while Mane was shown a straight red card.

However, that wasn’t the end of the matter – some thought the referee’s decision was spot on, a red card for dangerous play.

For some, fantasy football might have played a part.

However, not everybody agreed with the decision.

However, the issue at hand was whether Mane had endangered the safety of his opponent, which many believed he had.

Not even the Neville brothers, Gary and Phil, could agree, it seemed.

Red card, or no red card?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Red card, UK, Ederson, football, Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League, red card, Sadio Mane, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport