The Premier League's longest ever winning runs

Chelsea extended their Premier League winning streak to 12 games with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on St Stephen's Day – the first time the club has achieved such a run in the league.

They are closing in on Arsenal’s all-time record of 14 wins having followed up three consecutive 1-0 wins with an impressive performance against the Cherries, making it four games without even conceding a goal.

With only Stoke to play before the end of the year, Antonio Conte’s side will have strong hopes of going into their game against Tottenham with the chance of matching Arsenal’s record.

Here, Tom White looks at the Premier League’s longest winning runs.

14 wins, Arsenal, February-August 2002

(Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)

Arsene Wenger’s side finished their 2001-02 title-winning campaign with 13 successive wins and then beat Birmingham 2-0 in the opening game of the next, before a 2-2 draw with West Ham ended the run.

It is the longest ever winning run in the English top flight, equalled in the second division by Manchester United in 1904-05, Bristol City the following season and Preston in 1950-51.

12 wins, Manchester United, March-August 2000

(Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

United won the 1999-2000 title by a thumping 18-point margin, rounding it off with 11 straight wins and scoring 37 goals in the process – the run included 4-0 wins over Bradford and Sunderland, a 4-3 success at Middlesbrough and a 7-1 dismissal of West Ham featuring a Paul Scholes hat-trick.

They opened the following season with a 2-0 win over Newcastle before drawing 1-1 against Ipswich.

11 wins, Chelsea, April-September 2009

(Rebecca Naden/PA)

Guus Hiddink’s first spell as interim manager of the Blues ended – in league terms at least – with successive wins over West Ham, Fulham, Arsenal, Blackburn and Sunderland.

Carlo Ancelotti then opened up with six straight wins to establish the club record Conte’s men just broke, before the run was surprisingly ended by Wigan with the help of a Petr Cech dismissal and goals from Titus Bramble and Paul Scharner. Regardless, Chelsea went on to win the league and FA Cup double.

11 wins, Manchester United, December 2008-March 2009

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Following United’s return from the Club World Cup and against the backdrop of the famous press conference at which Rafael Benitez, then manager of title rivals Liverpool, read out his list of “facts”, the Red Devils won 11 in a row.

Liverpool themselves ended the run by winning 4-1 at Old Trafford but Sir Alex Ferguson’s men finished four points ahead of their rivals to claim a third straight title.

11 wins, Liverpool, February-April 2014

(Stephen Pond/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool’s title challenge was powered by the club’s longest winning run in the Premier League, which itself brought 38 goals for a free-flowing side fronted by Luis Suarez. It was memorably ended by defeat to Chelsea after Steven Gerrard’s unfortunate slip before, having been 3-0 up with 11 minutes to play, they capitulated to draw with Crystal Palace.

11 wins, Manchester City, April-September 2015

(Scott Heavey/PA)

City finished as Premier League runners-up to Chelsea despite winning their final six games of the 2014-15 campaign. They opened last season with five more, before West Ham put a stop to their run, and failed to challenge surprise champions Leicester.