The Premier League have announced the times of the first televised games for this season

The 2017-18 Premier League season will open with a Friday night clash between Arsenal and Leicester.

The Premier League announced the selected televised matches for the early weeks of the new season on Thursday.

And the Emirates Stadium will host the first game, with the Gunners playing 2015-16 champions Leicester with a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday, August 11 on Sky Sports.

The traditional season curtain raiser is the Community Shield, which takes place at Wembley on Sunday, August 6 between Premier League champions Chelsea and FA Cup winners Arsenal.

Brighton's Premier League debut, against Manchester City, will be live on BT Sport on Saturday, August 12 at 5.30pm.

And Newcastle's return to the top flight, against last season's runners-up Tottenham, will be televised the following day at 1.30pm before Manchester United's home game with West Ham follows, also on Sky Sports.

The London derby between Spurs and defending champions Chelsea will be televised on Sky Sports, beginning at 4pm at Wembley on Sunday, August 20.

Liverpool have two big games on Sky Sports either side of the international break, at home to Arsenal on Sunday, August 27 at 4pm and at Manchester City on Saturday, September 9 at 12.30pm.

Chelsea v Arsenal and Manchester United v Everton take place on Sunday, September 17, with both matches on Sky Sports.

Chelsea's match with Manchester City on Saturday, September 30 will now take place at 5.30pm on BT Sport.