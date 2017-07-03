The permutations: how the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals can shape up

This morning's All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw has pitted Kilkenny against Waterford and Tipperary v Dublin in a double-header at Semple Stadium on Saturday night, writes John Fogarty.

Galway await in the semi-finals with the winner of next Sunday's Munster final between Cork and Clare joining them.

At the quarter-final stage, repeat pairings are avoided where possible, so here are the possible combinations in games.

File photo of Kilkenny v Waterford, 2016.

Kilkenny win, Tipperary win, Clare win = Cork v Kilkenny, Wexford v Tipperary.

Kilkenny win, Tipperary win, Cork win = Clare v Kilkenny, Wexford v Tipperary.

Kilkenny win, Dublin win, Clare win = Cork v Kilkenny, Wexford v Dublin.

Kilkenny win, Dublin win, Cork win = Clare v Kilkenny, Wexford v Dublin.

Waterford win, Tipperary win, Clare win = Draw to decide who Cork and Wexford face.

Waterford win, Tipperary win, Cork win = Draw to decide who Clare and Wexford face.

Waterford win, Dublin win, Clare win = Cork v Dublin, Wexford v Waterford.

Waterford win, Dublin win, Cork win = Draw to decide who Clare and Wexford face.