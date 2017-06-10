The Olympics is set to welcome three-on-three basketball at Tokyo 2020

The introduction of half-court three-on-three basketball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is set to bring a new flavour to the sport.

With teams of three rather than five, the new addition will include a 12-second shot clock, with games lasting no longer than 10 minutes and the winner whoever reaches 21 points first.

Who you got on your Team USA 3-on-3 basketball team? 🇺🇸 — Kole Philip (@realKolePhilip) June 9, 2017

Three-on-three basketball will join freestyle BMX and a host of other sports due to make their debut at the Tokyo Games.

IOC is adding 3-on-3 basketball, of all things, to the Olympics to appeal to younger audience. Video gaming & beer pong just missed the cut. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) June 10, 2017

Oh snap, we really gotta pull out NBA Street circa 2002 in preparation for the Olympics. Time to dust off the old PlayStation 2. https://t.co/1idFEj1HWW — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 9, 2017

It got some people dreaming of future involvement in the Games.

3-on-3 basketball added to 2020 Olympics gives me hope football tennis will be introduced in the future so I can win gold for Australia — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) June 10, 2017

And with the NBA Finals in progress (the Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 in the best of seven series) now seems as good a time as any to point out that the USA will have very high hopes of a gold medal.

At this point the NBA Finals are just tryouts for the Olympic 3-on-3 basketball team. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 10, 2017

LeBron James would grace any team with his skills, such as this solo move.

This could make for very entertaining viewing.