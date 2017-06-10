The Olympics is set to welcome three-on-three basketball at Tokyo 2020

The introduction of half-court three-on-three basketball at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is set to bring a new flavour to the sport.

With teams of three rather than five, the new addition will include a 12-second shot clock, with games lasting no longer than 10 minutes and the winner whoever reaches 21 points first.

Three-on-three basketball will join freestyle BMX and a host of other sports due to make their debut at the Tokyo Games.

It got some people dreaming of future involvement in the Games.

And with the NBA Finals in progress (the Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1 in the best of seven series) now seems as good a time as any to point out that the USA will have very high hopes of a gold medal.

LeBron James would grace any team with his skills, such as this solo move.

This could make for very entertaining viewing.
