The N'Golo Kante love was real as he was spotted watching Leicester beat Sevilla

N’Golo Kante was arguably Leicester City’s most important player last season, and it’s good to see that since he left for Chelsea, the affection between club and player is still mutual.

Kante playing for Leicester last season

That much was clear when the French midfield dynamo popped in to watch his old side complete one of their most famous victories, beating Sevilla to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kante helped them qualify for the competition by winning the Premier League, and now he’s watching them thrive in it.

The Foxes overturned a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, winning 2-0 at the King Power to qualify 3-2 on aggregate – in their first season in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Some thought Kante was keeping tabs on Wilfred Ndidi, the man who is attempting to fill his rather large boots.

The man is known for covering a lot of ground, usually on the pitch, but it seems he’s equally industrious in his commitment to watching Leicester.

It’s about 100 miles from London to Leicester – personally, we WOULD be surprised if he ran back to the capital after that.

The general feeling however was one of great warmth towards a man who gave Leicester one of their greatest moments of all time: lifting the Premier League title.

Might Kante watch his old side lift an even more unlikely trophy in June?
