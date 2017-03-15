The N'Golo Kante love was real as he was spotted watching Leicester beat Sevilla

N’Golo Kante was arguably Leicester City’s most important player last season, and it’s good to see that since he left for Chelsea, the affection between club and player is still mutual.

Kante playing for Leicester last season

That much was clear when the French midfield dynamo popped in to watch his old side complete one of their most famous victories, beating Sevilla to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kante helped them qualify for the competition by winning the Premier League, and now he’s watching them thrive in it.

The Foxes overturned a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, winning 2-0 at the King Power to qualify 3-2 on aggregate – in their first season in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Some thought Kante was keeping tabs on Wilfred Ndidi, the man who is attempting to fill his rather large boots.

N’Golo Kante in the stands tonight.

Nice touch.

Watching Ndidi, looking for tips, seeing where he can improve. — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) March 14, 2017

The man is known for covering a lot of ground, usually on the pitch, but it seems he’s equally industrious in his commitment to watching Leicester.

Kante in the crowd at the King Power. He really is everywhere — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) March 14, 2017

Kante in London.. Kante in Leicester.. Kante Everywhere! — Salman MD (@sal_dtt) March 14, 2017

What a hero N'Golo Kante is. Dominates United then the next night travels up to cheer on his old teammates. Bet he sprints home tho #Humble — Alex Goode (@Alex_goode0) March 14, 2017

Wouldn't be surprised if Kante ran from London to Leicester. Respect.👏 #lcfc — Lets Rant LCFC (@letsrantlcfc) March 14, 2017

It’s about 100 miles from London to Leicester – personally, we WOULD be surprised if he ran back to the capital after that.

The general feeling however was one of great warmth towards a man who gave Leicester one of their greatest moments of all time: lifting the Premier League title.

As if Kante can't get any better, he's there cheering on Leicester in the Champions League! What a guy 👌🏼👏🏽 #LeiSev #kante #star — Emma Dodds (@Sports_EmmaD) March 14, 2017

He scores for Chelsea and sends them through to the FA Cup quarterfinal. Goes next day to see Leicester move on to UCL quarterfinal. Class. pic.twitter.com/b6UgtUbjMZ — J (@WallofKante) March 14, 2017

Kante still showing love to his old team, top bloke man. — • (@SimpIyEden) March 14, 2017

Might Kante watch his old side lift an even more unlikely trophy in June?