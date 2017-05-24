The New York Yankees honoured the Manchester vicitims with a moment's silence

The New York Yankees honoured the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack with a moment’s silence ahead of their game against Kansas City Royals.

God Save The Queen was also heard throughout Yankee Stadium before the first pitch, as the players, managers and crowd paid tribute to the 22 killed and 59 injured in the bombing.

A Union Jack was displayed on the big screen alongside a burning candle and a message which read: “Our thoughts and prayers to the victims in Manchester.”

The United Kingdom’s national anthem was followed by the US anthem.

Asked whether security was an issue on his mind ahead of the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said: “I think you always think about it.

“I think our people have done a really good job doing everything they can to protect our fans and protect the players and everyone involved that’s here in this building, you, me, but you’re always worried.

“I mean, that’s the world we live in. So you put your faith in the people that are taking care of us and you trust them.”
