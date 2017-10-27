The new Paul Galvin designed Kerry jersey is an absolute stunner

Kerry GAA have unveiled their new jersey for the 2018/19 season.

The jersey was designed by former Kerry star turned fashion designer Paul Galvin.

Alongside O'Neill's, Galvin has been working on the kit for the past few months.

The jersey is inspired by the 1985 strip a year where Kerry won the All-Ireland, led by manager Mick O'Dwyer and captain Páidí Ó Sé.

The four-time All-Ireland winner said it was an honour to work on it.

"Inspired by the iconic 1985 Kerry jersey, the deep green and gold base with white trims was essential to re-connecting with Kerry’s identity while also helping to implement part of the County Board’s vision for the future in addressing the issue of number visibility for supporters," Galvin said.

"The rich colour base and re-positioning of the number upwards provides greater definition and visibility of the numbers on the back. The slightly longer sleeves offer points of difference and style.

"We hope that past players will recognise the new jersey as a symbol of respect, that current players will wear it as a symbol of pride and identity and that future players will want to wear it."

Tim Murphy, Chairman of the Kerry County Board, said: "As part of our overall vision for the future we believe the Kerry Jersey to be an integral part of our proud football history and tradition which inherently reflects who we are as a people and what we stand for."

"I am happy that this has been achieved," he added before thanking Galvin for his "expertise and input".

The jersey is available from today in the Kerry GAA store and online.